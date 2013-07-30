JOHANNESBURG, July 30 A 49-year-old worker was shot dead at the weekend near Lonmin's Marikana mine, police said on Tuesday.

The incident stirred worries of new labour tension in the platinum mining belt where more than 50 people have been killed in a violent union conflict over the past year, including 34 striking miners shot dead by police last year.

"We can neither confirm or deny if this was related to the labour dispute," said police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone. A turf war between rival unions has been blamed for much of the violent labour strife at the Lonmin platinum mine.