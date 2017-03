JOHANNESBURG Aug 12 A worker was shot dead at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa on Monday, stirring worries of fresh labour tension in the troubled platinum mining belt that has been racked by a violent union dispute over the last year.

Police said the shooting took place near a mine shaft but would not speculate on whether it was related to a deadly turf battle for membership between the National Union of Mineworkers and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.