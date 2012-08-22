European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
RUSTENBURG, South Africa Aug 22 Miners at Royal Bafokeng Platinum's Rasimone mine in South Africa were blocked from going to work by colleagues, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday, in a further sign of labour troubles in the sector.
"Workers were blocked from going to work there last night and this morning by other workers. This is what our guys on the ground there are telling us," NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 * British energy supplier Centrica said on Monday it has created a new venture called Centrica Innovations (CI) to identify and accelerate new technologies. * CI will deliver a new venture fund to invest in start-ups. Up 100 million pounds ($125 million) will be invested over the next five years. * CI will complement Centrica's existing business. It will identify and invest in technologies and ideas to deliver new products and services to its customers. * Europe's bigg