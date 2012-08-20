Aug 20 As workers trickle back to duty at Lonmin , the world's third-largest platinum producer, following what is now dubbed the 'Marikana Massacre' where 44 people lost their lives, here is a look at major strikes in the South African platinum industry in the last two years.

Sept-Oct 2010 - A six-week strike over pay at Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine resulted in revenue losses of about 380 million rand ($45 million). Northam lost around 1,000 ounces of platinum a day.

May 2011 - Lonmin fired 9,000 staff at its Karee mine near Rustenburg after they went on an illegal strike following a dispute between the National Union of Mineworker's Rustenberg regional office and the leadership of the local Karee branch of the NUM. Lonmin lost 30,000 ounces of output.

Oct. 2011 - Aquarius Platinum hit by a strike called by Association of Mining and Construction Unions (AMCU), who represented contract workers at its Everest mine. Aquarius lost up to 3,000 ounces.

Jan-Feb 2012 - Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operation was closed for six weeks at a cost of 120,000 ounces of platinum after rock drill operators went on strike. Three miners were killed in clashes between rival union factions at the mine.

May 2012 - A confrontation between NUM members and AMCU members in a battle for membership led to violence, arrests and a further two day strike at Implats' Rustenburg operations. Implats said that during a clash between the rival unions, one company employee was shot and wounded and some 6,000 ounces of production was lost.

