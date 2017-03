JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Thursday it has delayed plans to strike at platinum producer Lonmin pending government-led crisis talks.

South African Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe is due to meet unions, mining bosses and government departments on Friday to try and ease tensions on the mines. AMCU said in a statement it wanted to give him "an opportunity of realising the challenges faced" by its members.