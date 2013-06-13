JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) delayed plans on
Thursday to strike at platinum producer Lonmin
pending government-led crisis talks.
South African Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, the
government point man on the crisis, is due to meet unions,
bosses and government departments on Friday to try and ease
tensions rising across the mining sector.
AMCU said in a statement it wanted to give him "an
opportunity of realising the challenges faced" by its members.
Lonmin had said earlier on Thursday it failed to reach a
recognition agreement with AMCU after marathon talks. AMCU had
threatened to strike if no agreement was reached.
AMCU wants to be recognised as the majority union at Lonmin
as it now represents over 70 percent of the workforce at the
world's third-largest producer of the precious metal.
Lonmin's mines were shut for weeks by an illegal strike in
2012 and were the centre of last year's violence in the platinum
belt, which saw 34 miners shot dead by police in a single day in
the worst security incident since the end of apartheid.
AMCU, which has emerged as the dominant union in the
platinum shafts after a bloody turf war with the once unrivalled
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), has also led two brief
wildcat strikes at Lonmin this year, most recently last month.
Friday's meeting in Pretoria is aimed at defusing tensions
as wage negotiations in the mining sector kick off. President
Jacob Zuma vowed on Wednesday to take a hard line against labour
unrest in the mining sector.