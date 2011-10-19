PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South Africa's energy ministry said on Wednesday that Africa's biggest economy was experiencing shortages in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bitumen due to problems at four of the country's six refineries.
It did not say which refineries were having problems.
"The industry confirmed that four of the refineries are not in a position to produce LPG during this week," the ministry said in a statement.
"The growing unplanned shutdowns are becoming a threat to security of supply of some of the petroleum products particularly LPG and bitumen." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.