JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South Africa's energy ministry said on Wednesday that Africa's biggest economy was experiencing shortages in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bitumen due to problems at four of the country's six refineries.

It did not say which refineries were having problems.

"The industry confirmed that four of the refineries are not in a position to produce LPG during this week," the ministry said in a statement.

"The growing unplanned shutdowns are becoming a threat to security of supply of some of the petroleum products particularly LPG and bitumen." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)