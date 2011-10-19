* Engen plant shut until end of Nov for repairs

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 South Africa's energy ministry said on Wednesday that Africa's biggest economy has been hit by shortages of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bitumen due to problems at four of the country's six refineries.

South Africa has a total refining capacity of 708,000 barrels per day (bpd).

"The industry confirmed that four of the refineries are not in a position to produce LPG during this week," the ministry said in a statement.

"The growing unplanned shutdowns are becoming a threat to security of supply of some of the petroleum products, particularly LPG and bitumen."

It did not name the refineries, but two have said they were having problems affecting production.

Engen Petroleum's 125,000 bpd refinery will be shut until the end of November due to a fire and planned maintenance works at the plant.

State-owned PetroSA said its 45,000 bpd gas-to-liquids (GTL) Mossel Bay refinery experienced a steam line failure during the start-up process following planned repairs and would remain shut for a few weeks.

"PetroSA has made contingency plans to meet a potential supply shortfall in the local fuels market," spokesman Thabo Mabaso said.

The remaining four plants include Chevron's 100,000 bpd Chevref refinery, the 108,000 bpd refinery jointly owned by Sasol and Total , the 180,000 bpd Sapref plant run by Shell (RDSa.L) and BP and Sasol's 150,000 bpd refinery at Secunda.

Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director at the South African Petroleum Industry Association, said Sapref was also yet to exit from its maintenance shutdown, although officials at the refinery could not immediately be reached for comment.

He said South Africa's LPG supplies were particularly constrained by the lack of sufficient import capacity for the product, which was costly and would take time to build.

"Every person who uses LPG will tell you that they are running very low on LPG stock," Tshifularo said.

LPG is used in manufacturing processes, as fuel and by households, while bitumen is used in road construction. (Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Jason Neely)