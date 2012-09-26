POLOKWANE, South Africa, Sept 26 South Africa's ANC rebel Julius Malema scoffed at the money-laundering charges laid against him on Wednesday, saying he would continue to fight for "economic freedom" in Africa's largest economy.

"I'm unshaken ... I'll continue with the struggle for economic freedom," he told supporters, adding he would visit on Thursday a mine in the Rustenburg platinum belt run by Impala to press for a wage strike there.