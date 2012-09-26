Sept 26 Julius Malema, who was expelled from the
African National Congress (ANC) for ill-discipline, was charged
with money laundering in a South African court on Wednesday,
accused of "improperly" receiving 4.2 million rand ($514,000) in
a conspiracy involving state tenders.
Here is a timeline on Malema since he was elected as
president of the ANC's Youth League in 2008:
April 2008 - Elected president of ANC's Youth League.
June 2008 - Supports Jacob Zuma's bid to become president of
South Africa and tells a rally: "We are prepared to take up arms
and kill for Zuma."
March 2010 - Found guilty of hate speech by the Equality
Court a nd fined for suggesting that a woman who accused
President Zuma of rape had "a nice time".
April 2010 - Criticised by Zuma over his outspoken support
for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party and its
land reform policies, under which white-owned farms have been
seized and given to black Zimbabweans.
June 2011 - Re-elected as president of ANC's youth wing.
July 2011 - The newspaper City Press, in an article vetted
by a judge before publication, writes that Malema had a slush
fund for bribes used to finance his lavish lifestyle.
Aug. 2011 - Malema says Botswana President Ian Khama is a
"puppet" of the United States and calls for regime change in
South Africa's diamond-rich neighbour. ANC charges Malema with
"sowing divisions" in the party and for bringing it into
disrepute.
Sept. 2011 - Found guilty of hate speech by a South African
court for singing an apartheid-era song that called for the
killing of white farmers.
Nov. 2011 - Thrown out of the ruling ANC for five years
after found guilty of indiscipline and sowing division in
Africa's oldest liberation movement.
Sept. 2012 - Charged with money laundering but emerges from
court unbowed to attack President Zuma as the "illiterate"
leader of a "banana republic".