* Youth League plans mass street rallies
* Hearing poses risks, rewards for President Zuma
JOHANNESBURG Aug 28 The Youth League of South
Africa's ruling ANC was planning tactics on Sunday to support
its leader Julius Malema, who has galvanised legions of poor
black supporters, at a disciplinary hearing this week that could
lead to his suspension.
Malema and his spokesman have been charged with "sowing
divisions" in the ranks of the African National Congress and
bringing the party into disrepute. Their hearing is expected to
start on Tuesday behind closed doors at ANC headquarters.
Malema's call to nationalise mines and seize white-owned
land has unnerved investors but struck a chord with poor blacks
who also envision him as a future leader of Africa's biggest
economy.
If Malema is found guilty, he could be suspended from the
party because he was found guilty of a similar offence last
year.
At the weekend, a fiery Malema said at a political event
that the hearing was not in the tradition of the party that has
ruled since the end of apartheid 17 years ago.
"We need to remind the elders ... the ANC is not a pig. It
does not eat its own children. The ANC that eats its own
children is not the ANC we know."
Malema has been charged with defying the ANC by calling for
the overthrow of the democratically elected government of
neighbouring Botswana and violating party rules.
The Youth League said it plans to bus in Malema supporters
from across the country for street rallies outside ANC
headquarters in central Johannesburg starting from Monday.
HIGH STAKES HEARING
The hearing is fraught with risks for President Jacob Zuma,
who won an election for the party's top spot in December 2007
with the backing of Malema and other ANC heavyweights.
If Malema is suspended, Zuma will likely silence a
power-broker now looking to unseat him when the ANC again elects
its leaders next year.
Since the ANC enjoys virtual one-party rule, its president
is assured of the country's leadership. Zuma became South
Africa's president a little over a year after taking over the
ANC, forcing out incumbent President Thabo Mbeki.
But if Malema is exonerated, Zuma could find himself
struggling for his political survival and to fend off the youth
leader's calls for a takeover of the mining sector -- a move
analysts say would bankrupt the country.
They say South Africa cannot afford a nationalisation
because the market capitalisation of its listed mining firms
amounts to about two-thirds of its gross domestic product and
twice its annual national budget.
If it tries to expropriate shares at a fraction of their
value, the country could violate international investment
guarantees that would trigger its global trading isolation.
Malema, 30, has no direct policy-making power in the ANC but
his ability to influence the masses gives him sway over senior
leaders seeking to secure their political aspirations.
