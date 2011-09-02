* Hearing seen as showdown between Malema and Zuma

By Jon Herskovitz

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's ruling ANC is expected to decide on Friday whether to drop disciplinary charges that could derail the career of its youth leader Julius Malema -- a power broker seen increasingly as a threat to President Jacob Zuma's leadership.

The African National Congress began a disciplinary hearing this week against Malema, who has been charged with sowing dissension in its ranks. The hearing at the ANC's Johannesburg headquarters was marred by riots when Malema supporters threw stones and bottles at police on Tuesday.

The hearing is widely seen as a showdown between Zuma and Malema, who has galvanised the support of the country's poor black majority with his calls for a state takeover of mines and white-owned farms and the redistribution of wealth.

Malema, 30, seen as a potential future ANC leader, faces possible suspension from the party. But if he is exonerated, Zuma could be fighting for his political survival.

Zuma faces a major ANC meeting in late 2012 when the party that dominates the country's politics elects its leaders. He will be in a strong position for re-election if Malema is sidelined but could be a lame duck if Malema stays in the ANC and helps others rise in the ranks.

Malema has been sniping at Zuma's leadership in recent months and seemed to have pushed the ANC to take action when his Youth League embarrassed Pretoria by calling for the ouster of the elected government of ally and neighbour Botswana.

If found guilty, in Malema's second disciplinary hearing in just over 12 months, he could be suspended from the party for several years.

The ANC said earlier this week it would examine objections made to the charges by Malema's defence team.

Expulsion would silence his calls for nationalisation of the mining sector, to the relief of investors, but would anger his legions of supporters.

Five other Youth League leaders also face the disciplinary committee in hearings expected to spill into next week.

Economists have warned that nationalisation would lead to the country being ostracised in international trade and would bankrupt the state -- it would cost about twice the annual national budget to buy out the mining firms listed on the Johannesburg bourse. (Editing by Tim Pearce)