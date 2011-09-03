By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 The disciplinary hearing of
firebrand ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema has been
postponed from Monday to the following week so that all the
relevant parties can attend, the movement said in statement on
Saturday.
Malema, 30, on Friday lost his bid to have the charges
against him quashed and, if found guilty of bringing the African
National Congress into disrepute, faces suspension and even
possible expulsion from South Africa's ruling party.
The country's most vocal proponent of the nationalisation of
mines in the world's leading producer of platinum faces
disciplinary charges together with five members of the League's
top executive. Each will appear before the committee separately.
"The disciplinary hearing of comrade Julius Malema will ...
resume on Sunday, 11 September 2011," read the statement.
"The postponement was as a result of the availability of
parties to the hearing."
President Jacob Zuma's ruling party instituted a
disciplinary hearing against him -- proceedings that are widely
seen as a showdown between Malema and South Africa's leader.
Malema, who has galvanised the country's poor black majority
with his calls for a state takeover of mines and white-owned
farms, is seen as a potential future ANC leader. If he is
exonerated, Zuma could be fighting for his political survival.
At the start of the hearing on Tuesday, hundreds of Malema
supporters clashed with police outside the ANC headquarters in
Johannesburg's inner city.
Malema is the son of a former maid and from one of the
country's poorest areas. He has the support of millions of poor
who see him as a success story.
He once said he would "kill" for Zuma but has regularly
criticised the president's leadership in recent months.
Analysts say he may have gone too far, and pushed the ANC to
take action against him, when his Youth League embarrassed
Pretoria by calling for the overthrow of the elected government
of ally and neighbour Botswana.
Investors are watching the hearings closely and would
welcome any signs that Malema would be expelled or suspended
from the party for a couple of years, which could silence the
main driver of nationalisation.
Economists have said nationalisation would bankrupt the
state -- it would cost about twice the annual national budget to
buy out the mining firms listed on the Johannesburg bourse.
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)