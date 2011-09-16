JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 South African firebrand Julius Malema won a small victory in a hearing that could derail his political career when a disciplinary panel on Friday provisionally withdrew a charge against him for inflaming factionalism in the ruling party.

But African National Congress Youth League leader Malema, named this week by Forbes magazine as one of the most powerful men in Africa, still faces suspension or expulsion from the ANC if found guilty of other charges including bringing the ruling party into disrepute.

The ANC disciplinary committee hearing is a high stakes gamble for Malema, who could see his political aspirations derailed, as well as for President Jacob Zuma, who could face a difficult political future if his adversary and party power-broker Malema is exonerated.

The ANC disciplinary panel on Friday heard witnesses from Malema's accusers and supporters and is hoping to reach a verdict by next week.

"The charge has been provisionally withdrawn because it is taking a long time. It can however be brought back by the committee," ANC spokesman Keith Khoza said.

Malema's whose populist policies resonate with the poor black majority, once said he would "kill" for Zuma, but now seems intent on ousting him in favour of ANC stalwarts who will support his drastic reforms of Africa's biggest economy that include seizing white-owned farmland and nationalising mines.

Malema, 30, who has been blamed by cabinet ministers for scaring away foreign investors, is considered to be too young to take up a senior ANC post himself in the next few years.

Zuma faces a major ANC meeting in late 2012 when the party that dominates the country's politics elects its leaders. He will be in a strong position for re-election if Malema is sidelined but could struggle if Malema stays in the ANC and supports Zuma's rivals for the top job.

Malema is facing a separate police investigation into his finances including a suspected slush fund he uses to pay for a lavish lifestyle.

Economists have said nationalisation would bankrupt the state. It would cost about twice the annual national budget to buy out the mining firms listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. (Editing by Jon Herskovitz)