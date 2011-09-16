By Peroshni Govender
| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 South African firebrand
Julius Malema won a small victory in a hearing that could derail
his political career when a disciplinary panel on Friday
provisionally withdrew a charge against him for inflaming
factionalism in the ruling party.
But African National Congress Youth League leader Malema,
named this week by Forbes magazine as one of the most powerful
men in Africa, still faces suspension or expulsion from the ANC
if found guilty of other charges including bringing the ruling
party into disrepute.
The ANC disciplinary committee hearing is a high stakes
gamble for Malema, who could see his political aspirations
derailed, as well as for President Jacob Zuma, who could face a
difficult political future if his adversary and party
power-broker Malema is exonerated.
The ANC disciplinary panel on Friday heard witnesses from
Malema's accusers and supporters and is hoping to reach a
verdict by next week.
"The charge has been provisionally withdrawn because it is
taking a long time. It can however be brought back by the
committee," ANC spokesman Keith Khoza said.
Malema's whose populist policies resonate with the poor
black majority, once said he would "kill" for Zuma, but now
seems intent on ousting him in favour of ANC stalwarts who will
support his drastic reforms of Africa's biggest economy that
include seizing white-owned farmland and nationalising mines.
Malema, 30, who has been blamed by cabinet ministers for
scaring away foreign investors, is considered to be too young to
take up a senior ANC post himself in the next few years.
Zuma faces a major ANC meeting in late 2012 when the party
that dominates the country's politics elects its leaders. He
will be in a strong position for re-election if Malema is
sidelined but could struggle if Malema stays in the ANC and
supports Zuma's rivals for the top job.
Malema is facing a separate police investigation into his
finances including a suspected slush fund he uses to pay for a
lavish lifestyle.
Economists have said nationalisation would bankrupt the
state. It would cost about twice the annual national budget to
buy out the mining firms listed on the Johannesburg stock
exchange.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)