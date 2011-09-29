By Peroshni Govender
| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 The ANC Youth League's
firebrand leader Julius Malema has seen his support slip in
South Africa's biggest cities, an opinion poll showed on
Thursday.
Malema has unnerved investors with his calls to nationalise
mines and seize white-owned farms. He declared "economic war" on
the country's white minority who still dominates Africa's most
powerful economy 17 years after apartheid ended.
His popularity has declined from 27 percent support in 2009
to 17 percent this year, the survey of about 2,000 people in
seven major areas released by TNS Survey Results showed.
Malema is fighting for his political future and faces a
disciplinary hearing next month by the African National Congress
on charges of bringing the ruling party into disrepute.
If found guilty, he could be suspended or expelled from the
party that dominates the political landscape.
He is facing a separate investigation into his finances,
including allegations he kept a slush fund to pay for his
expensive lifestyle.
"The results show that a lack of support for what he says
and does is evinced by 71 percent, the same as last year but
well up from 56 percent seen in 2009," a TNS statement said.
Malema, 30, was named as one of the most powerful young men
in Africa by Forbes magazine. His power comes from his support
among the poor black majority who have rallied around his calls
for massive economic redistribution and see him as a future
leader of the country.
Malema has been courted by foes of President Jacob Zuma to
help them in their bids for power ahead of an ANC meeting next
year when it elects its leaders.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Janet Lawrence)