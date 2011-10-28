PRETORIA Oct 28 South Africa's militant youth leader Julius Malema led thousands of protesters from Johannesburg to the seat of power in Pretoria on Friday, demanding more jobs, the nationalisation of mines, and the seizure of white-owned farms in Africa's richest nation.

The march to highlight chronic unemployment and the continued economic power of the nation's white minority is a direct challenge to President Jacob Zuma whom the influential ANC Youth League leader accuses of not doing enough to improve the lives of millions of impoverished blacks.

But while the protest has galvanised Malema's support among marginalised youth, critics argue the real agenda of the march was to detract from an ANC disciplinary hearing faced by the youth leader that could derail his political ambitions.

"We are not going to achieve economic freedom today. We are starting a process that will be achieved in our life-time," Malema told the eNews channel after addressing cheering crowds of supporters.

Malema, 30, is believed to be fronting a campaign to oust Zuma when the African National Congress (ANC) chooses a new leader next year but his position in the ruling party is under threat.

He is facing a hearing on charges that he sowed dissension in the ranks of the ANC and brought the party into disrepute by calling for a regime change in neighbouring Botswana. If found guilty, Malema could be expelled from the party.

Malema, who was recently named by Forbes magazine as one of the most powerful men in Africa, is facing a separate police investigation into his finances including a suspected slush fund that he uses to pay for a lavish lifestyle.

Despite once declaring that he would "kill" for Zuma, sources in the ANC say Malema wants the president replaced with a leader more sympathetic to his push for nationalising the country's gold and platinum and seizing white-owned farmland.

The march began on Thursday with petitions handed to the Chamber of Mines and Johannesburg Stock Exchange demanding changes that echo the disastrous economic policies of Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe.

Protestors led by Malema then began the 50 kilometre (30 mile) walk to Pretoria. [ID: nL5E7LR3B2]

Malema denied that he was positioning himself to challenge Zuma for ANC leadership next year, saying he was simply trying to highlight pressing social issues in South Africa where youth unemployment is around 50 percent.

"This is not about President Zuma. It is not anti Zuma. We are not here for Zuma or succession in the ANC. This is not how succession is handled," he said.

