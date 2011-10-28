By John Mkhize
| PRETORIA
PRETORIA Oct 28 South Africa's militant youth
leader Julius Malema led thousands of protesters from
Johannesburg to the seat of power in Pretoria on Friday,
demanding more jobs, the nationalisation of mines, and the
seizure of white-owned farms in Africa's richest nation.
The march to highlight chronic unemployment and the
continued economic power of the nation's white minority is a
direct challenge to President Jacob Zuma whom the influential
ANC Youth League leader accuses of not doing enough to improve
the lives of millions of impoverished blacks.
But while the protest has galvanised Malema's support among
marginalised youth, critics argue the real agenda of the march
was to detract from an ANC disciplinary hearing faced by the
youth leader that could derail his political ambitions.
"We are not going to achieve economic freedom today. We are
starting a process that will be achieved in our life-time,"
Malema told the eNews channel after addressing cheering crowds
of supporters.
Malema, 30, is believed to be fronting a campaign to oust
Zuma when the African National Congress (ANC) chooses a new
leader next year but his position in the ruling party is under
threat.
He is facing a hearing on charges that he sowed dissension
in the ranks of the ANC and brought the party into disrepute by
calling for a regime change in neighbouring Botswana. If found
guilty, Malema could be expelled from the party.
Malema, who was recently named by Forbes magazine as one of
the most powerful men in Africa, is facing a separate police
investigation into his finances including a suspected slush fund
that he uses to pay for a lavish lifestyle.
Despite once declaring that he would "kill" for Zuma,
sources in the ANC say Malema wants the president replaced with
a leader more sympathetic to his push for nationalising the
country's gold and platinum and seizing white-owned farmland.
The march began on Thursday with petitions handed to the
Chamber of Mines and Johannesburg Stock Exchange demanding
changes that echo the disastrous economic policies of Zimbabwe's
Robert Mugabe.
Protestors led by Malema then began the 50 kilometre (30
mile) walk to Pretoria. [ID: nL5E7LR3B2]
Malema denied that he was positioning himself to challenge
Zuma for ANC leadership next year, saying he was simply trying
to highlight pressing social issues in South Africa where youth
unemployment is around 50 percent.
"This is not about President Zuma. It is not anti Zuma. We
are not here for Zuma or succession in the ANC. This is not how
succession is handled," he said.
