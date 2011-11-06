JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 South Africa's ANC will
announce its ruling next week on disciplinary charges against
its youth leader Julius Malema, a senior official said, as the
ruling party wrapped up a hearing on Sunday that may derail the
career of the populist firebrand.
The African National Congress (ANC) began a disciplinary
hearing in early September against Malema, who has been charged
with sowing dissension in its ranks.
"We are hearing the final arguments today. We will call a
press conference during the course of the week to inform members
about our ruling," Derek Hanekom, chairman of the ANC
disciplinary committee said on Sunday.
Malema, 30, seen as a potential future ANC leader, faces
suspension or expulsion from the party if found guilty.
He has unnerved investors with his calls to nationalise
mines, seize white-owned land and a declaration of "economic
war" on the white minority that still controls much of Africa's
largest economy.
Last week, he was leading hundreds of his African National
Congress Youth League supporters on a march to the Chamber of
Mines and Johannesburg Stock Exchange to press demands to
nationalise mines.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Sophie Hares)