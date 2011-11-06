JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 South Africa's ANC will announce its ruling next week on disciplinary charges against its youth leader Julius Malema, a senior official said, as the ruling party wrapped up a hearing on Sunday that may derail the career of the populist firebrand.

The African National Congress (ANC) began a disciplinary hearing in early September against Malema, who has been charged with sowing dissension in its ranks.

"We are hearing the final arguments today. We will call a press conference during the course of the week to inform members about our ruling," Derek Hanekom, chairman of the ANC disciplinary committee said on Sunday.

Malema, 30, seen as a potential future ANC leader, faces suspension or expulsion from the party if found guilty.

He has unnerved investors with his calls to nationalise mines, seize white-owned land and a declaration of "economic war" on the white minority that still controls much of Africa's largest economy.

Last week, he was leading hundreds of his African National Congress Youth League supporters on a march to the Chamber of Mines and Johannesburg Stock Exchange to press demands to nationalise mines. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Sophie Hares)