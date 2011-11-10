(Refiles to add additional subscribers, no changes to text)
* Malema likely to be suspended from ruling party
* Verdict expected at 0800 GMT
* Police cordon off ANC headquarters
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 Outspoken ANC Youth
League leader Julius Malema will learn on Thursday if he is to
be suspended from South Africa's ruling party, which could deal
a major blow to his political career and drive to nationalise
the mines in the world's biggest platinum producer.
Sources in the ANC who did not want to be named said Malema
was expected to be suspended for a year. Other office bearers in
the African National Congress' youth wing who face similar
charges will be let off with warnings, the sources added.
Scores of riot police cordoned off streets in downtown
Johannesburg around the ANC headquarters to prevent a repeat of
the violent clashes that erupted with Malema supporters at the
end of August when the disciplinary hearing started.
"It's quiet for now and we are just standing by," police
Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said.
Suspension of Malema would help pave the way for President
Jacob Zuma to secure a second term as ANC leader -- and hence
state president -- at a party conference in a year.
However the removal of Malema, 30, a significant power
broker in the ruling party, could provoke a backlash.
ANC insiders say Malema is part of a plot to replace Zuma
with a leader more sympathetic to the Youth League's desire to
nationalise the mines and seize white-owned farms for
redistribution to landless blacks.
"Malema's loss is Zuma's gain. The ruling will boost the
president's 2012 re-election bid," said Anne Fruhauf, Africa
analyst at Eurasia group.
"By reining in Malema, Zuma will restore his authority
within the ruling party and eliminate a crucial adversary, who
has become the lynchpin for internal ANC opposition against the
president's second-term bid."
Malema is accused of sowing division in the ANC's ranks. He
was found guilty of a similar charge last year but allowed to
remain in his position with a two year suspended sentence.
It was unclear if another suspension would allow him to
retain his leadership of the Youth League, an influential group
in the ANC's communist and union governing alliance, with strong
support among South Africa's poor masses
"If Malema is seen to get off, he will be uncontrollable. As
a result, the party will be ungovernable. And it could be the
starting point of the alliance's unravelling," political
journalist Stephen Grootes wrote in the Daily Maverick, a South
African news website.
Malema is writing a university exam on Thursday and will not
be present to hear the verdict, which is expected at 0800 GMT.
He can appeal the outcome to the ANC's National Executive
Committee, which is headed by Zuma.
Failing that, he can also take his grievances to a major
party-wide conference due in December 2012, making his total
disappearance from the political landscape in the next year
highly unlikely.
(Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Ed Cropley and Marius
Bosch)