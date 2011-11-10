(Refiles to add additional subscribers, no changes to text)

* Malema likely to be suspended from ruling party

* Verdict expected at 0800 GMT

* Police cordon off ANC headquarters

By Jon Herskovitz

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 Outspoken ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema will learn on Thursday if he is to be suspended from South Africa's ruling party, which could deal a major blow to his political career and drive to nationalise the mines in the world's biggest platinum producer.

Sources in the ANC who did not want to be named said Malema was expected to be suspended for a year. Other office bearers in the African National Congress' youth wing who face similar charges will be let off with warnings, the sources added.

Scores of riot police cordoned off streets in downtown Johannesburg around the ANC headquarters to prevent a repeat of the violent clashes that erupted with Malema supporters at the end of August when the disciplinary hearing started.

"It's quiet for now and we are just standing by," police Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said.

Suspension of Malema would help pave the way for President Jacob Zuma to secure a second term as ANC leader -- and hence state president -- at a party conference in a year.

However the removal of Malema, 30, a significant power broker in the ruling party, could provoke a backlash.

ANC insiders say Malema is part of a plot to replace Zuma with a leader more sympathetic to the Youth League's desire to nationalise the mines and seize white-owned farms for redistribution to landless blacks.

"Malema's loss is Zuma's gain. The ruling will boost the president's 2012 re-election bid," said Anne Fruhauf, Africa analyst at Eurasia group.

"By reining in Malema, Zuma will restore his authority within the ruling party and eliminate a crucial adversary, who has become the lynchpin for internal ANC opposition against the president's second-term bid."

Malema is accused of sowing division in the ANC's ranks. He was found guilty of a similar charge last year but allowed to remain in his position with a two year suspended sentence.

It was unclear if another suspension would allow him to retain his leadership of the Youth League, an influential group in the ANC's communist and union governing alliance, with strong support among South Africa's poor masses

"If Malema is seen to get off, he will be uncontrollable. As a result, the party will be ungovernable. And it could be the starting point of the alliance's unravelling," political journalist Stephen Grootes wrote in the Daily Maverick, a South African news website.

Malema is writing a university exam on Thursday and will not be present to hear the verdict, which is expected at 0800 GMT.

He can appeal the outcome to the ANC's National Executive Committee, which is headed by Zuma.

Failing that, he can also take his grievances to a major party-wide conference due in December 2012, making his total disappearance from the political landscape in the next year highly unlikely. (Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Ed Cropley and Marius Bosch)