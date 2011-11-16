* Malema plans appeal and a fight
* His likely expulsion should end his calls for
nationalisation
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 Embattled ANC Youth
League leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday he is a victim of
a witch hunt by some top members of South Africa's ruling party
who want him out over his calls to nationalise mines and seize
white-owned farm land.
Malema, one of the country's best known politicians for his
plans for radical transformation of Africa's biggest economy, is
fighting for his political life after an ANC disciplinary
committee last week found him guilty of bringing the party into
disrepute and expelled him for five years.
He accused some ANC leaders of using the disciplinary
process as a way of "trying to legitimise a decision already
taken to get rid of the leadership of the ANC Youth League".
The disciplinary committee said he had violated party rules
and undermined foreign policy by calling for the overthrow of
the democratically elected government of neighbouring Botswana.
Analysts saw the hearing as a showdown between the youth
leader and President Jacob Zuma, whose chances of re-election as
leader of the African National Congress at a party meeting next
year were being undermined by Malema.
Since the ANC enjoys virtual one-party rule, its leader is
assured of the country's presidency.
The deck is stacked against Malema to have the decision
reversed. His possible expulsion has brought relief to many
worried about a nationalisation plan that could have bankrupted
the country and senior ANC members who said Malema was
undermining investor confidence.
"Resigning is not an option," Malema said at a news
conference. "I must be fired."
The ANC has a solitary body to hear the appeal and Malema
will stay in office until it reaches its decision. If the body,
staffed with many senior ANC members who have been critical of
Malema, upholds the verdict, the youth leader must step down.
No timetable has been set for the appeal, which could take
several months.
Malema has won support from the country's poor black
majority who envision him as a future leader. Malema said he
plans to put up a fight but is ready for political exile if the
appeal does not go his way.
"I will never form a political party. I was born ANC and I
will die ANC."
Malema's likely expulsion should silence his calls for a
takeover of mines in the world's largest platinum producer but
it will not derail the ANC's intentions of finding better ways
to transfer more mineral wealth to the poor.
For many investors, the biggest problem in the mining sector
is not Malema but regulators willing to approve sweetheart deals
that benefit the politically connected at the expense of the
free market.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Marius Bosch and Jon
Hemming)