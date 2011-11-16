* Malema plans appeal and a fight
* His likely expulsion should end his calls for
nationalisation
(Adds ANC comments)
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 Embattled ANC Youth
League leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday he is a victim of
a witch hunt by some top members of South Africa's ruling party
who want him out to silence his calls to nationalise mines and
seize white-owned farm land.
Malema, whose plans for radical transformation of Africa's
biggest economy made him one of the country's most prominent
figures, is fighting for his political life after an ANC
disciplinary committee last week found him guilty of bringing
the party into disrepute and expelled him for five years.
He accused some ANC leaders of using the disciplinary
process as a way of "trying to legitimise a decision already
taken to get rid of the leadership of the ANC Youth League".
The disciplinary committee said he had violated party rules
and undermined foreign policy by calling for the overthrow of
the democratically elected government of neighbouring Botswana.
Analysts saw the hearing as a showdown between the youth
leader and President Jacob Zuma, whose chances of re-election as
leader of the African National Congress at a party meeting next
year were being undermined by Malema.
Since the ANC enjoys virtual one-party rule, its leader is
assured of the country's presidency.
"I MUST BE FIRED"
The deck is stacked against Malema to have the decision
reversed. His possible expulsion has brought relief to many
worried about a nationalisation plan could bankrupt the country
and senior ANC members who said Malema was undermining investor
confidence.
"Resigning is not an option," Malema told a news conference.
"I must be fired."
The ANC welcomed the appeal from Malema and other Youth
League officials also found guilty of breaking ANC rules but
chastised them for saying the disciplinary process was unfair
and there was a plot to oust them.
"Any insinuation that the charges brought against them as
well as the outcomes thereof were 'political' is therefore
without any substance," the ANC spokesman Jackson Mthembu said
in a statement.
The ANC has a solitary body to hear the appeal and Malema
will stay in office until it reaches its decision. If the body,
staffed with many senior ANC members who have been critical of
Malema, upholds the verdict, the youth leader must step down.
No timetable has been set for the appeal, which could take
several months.
Malema has won support from the country's poor black
majority who envision him as a future leader. Critics accused
him of exploiting their plight to advance his political fortunes
and doing little to end poverty.
Malema said he plans to put up a fight but is ready for
political exile if the appeal does not go his way.
"I will never form a political party. I was born ANC and I
will die ANC."
Malema's likely expulsion should silence his calls for a
takeover of mines in the world's largest platinum producer but
it will not derail the ANC's intention of finding better ways to
transfer more mineral wealth to the poor.
For many investors, the biggest problem in the mining sector
is not Malema but regulators willing to approve sweetheart deals
that benefit the politically connected at the expense of the
free market.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Marius Bosch and Jon
Hemming)