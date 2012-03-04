* Malema appeals to ANC to stay as party member
* Will not take the ruling party to court over expulsion
* ANC's Youth League meeting on Monday to discuss strategy
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Julius Malema has
asked to stay on as a member of the ruling African National
Congress despite being expelled from the party earlier this
week, a South African newspaper reported on Sunday.
Speaking at a gathering of the ANC's women's wing on his
31st birthday on Saturday, Malema said he would not challenge
the ANC in court over his expulsion for bringing the party into
disrepute, even though he believed he had done nothing wrong.
Instead, he has asked the ANC's disciplinary council to
allow him keep his party membership even if stripped of the
presidency of its Youth League.
"If we made a mistake, discipline us. Don't throw us in the
dustbin," the South Africa's Sunday Times quoted him as saying.
Expelled from the party on Wednesday, Malema was given 14
days to appeal the ruling. An appeal would have allowed him to
stay in his position as party leader of the youth wing until the
appeals process was exhausted.
The ANC handed him a five-year suspension in November after
finding him guilty of violating ANC rules by causing rifts in
the group and undermining its credibility with calls for the
overthrow of the democratic government of neighbouring Botswana.
He was allowed to keep his party posts pending an appeal.
However, the ANC rejected his appeal on Wednesday and increased
his sentence on the grounds he was unrepentant.
Malema still has some support within the ANC, particularly
in his home province of Limpopo and the women's wing, which
welcomed him as "our son" and presented him with a big birthday
cake with the ANC's black, green and gold colours.
The previous Youth League leader, Fikile Mbalula, now a
government minister, called Malema's expulsion "tragic and
unprecedented," urging Malema to appeal the ruling.
The Youth League is meeting on Sunday to discuss a strategy
for Malema and some of the League's leaders who were suspended
from the party. They are due to hold a press briefing at 0900
GMT on Monday.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa)