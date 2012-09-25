* Malema to face graft charges
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 ANC rebel Julius Malema,
South African President Jacob Zuma's most prominent critic and
an advocate of mining nationalisation, appears in court on
Wednesday on corruption charges that his supporters say are
politically motivated.
Police said they would close roads around the courthouse in
Polokwane, the provincial capital of Malema's native Limpopo,
350 km (220 miles) north of Johannesburg, for one of the biggest
trials since the end of apartheid in 1994.
"No lawlessness will be tolerated and those who break the
law will be arrested immediately," a police statement said,
ahead of a planned demonstration by thousands Malema's
supporters.
An arrest warrant was issued last week for the former ANC
Youth League leader, with local media saying he was facing
charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in the
awarding of government contracts in Limpopo.
Malema was expelled by the ruling African National Congress
in April for causing rifts in the party, but has kept up his
anti-Zuma tirades, saying the polygamist president should be
removed since he pays more attention to his personal life than
to running Africa's biggest economy.
His supporters see him as an eventual leader of the ANC but
at 31 he is too young to replace Zuma at the head of the party
that has governed South Africa for nearly two decades.
The Youth League's new leaders, who still back Malema,
dismissed the charges as a politically motivated gambit to
silence Zuma's most vocal critic ahead of an ANC leadership
election in December.
"State institutions must never be used to settle political
scores because that will plunge the country into a banana
republic and confirms our view that we are becoming a police
state," they said in a statement.
Malema stormed back from the political wilderness in August,
blaming Zuma's administration for the police killing of 34
strikers at a platinum mine on Aug. 16 - the deadliest security
incident since the end of white-minority rule.
Malema's supporters, who accuse Zuma of trying to sideline
him ahead of the ANC election, are preparing a vigil on Tuesday
night, with 15,000 people being bussed in to Polokwane, the
daily Sowetan reported.
The ANC establishment has condemned Malema as an
opportunist.
One of South Africa's best political speakers, Malema rose
from poverty with populist calls to seize white-owned farm land
and for a government takeover of crucial sectors of Africa's
largest economy.
Styling himself an "economic freedom fighter", he has
revived a call for nationalisation of mines, an option so far
shunned by the government because it would bankrupt the country
but whose spectre unnerves investors in a sector producing about
6 percent of national economic output.
With a penchant for expensive cars, Swiss watches and
champagne parties, Malema has been under investigation by the
police's elite Hawks detective division for alleged corruption
relating to government contracts in Limpopo.
Malema has also been given a bill for nearly $2 million for
unpaid taxes, the South African Revenue Service said at the
weekend.
