* Malema to face graft charges
* Supporters say case is politically motivated
* Supporters plan show of force at court
(Changes dateline, adds vigil by Malema supporters)
By Jon Herskovitz
POLOKWANE, South Africa, Sept 25 ANC rebel
Julius Malema, South African President Jacob Zuma's most
prominent critic and an advocate of mining nationalisation,
appears in court on Wednesday on corruption charges that his
supporters say are politically motivated.
Police said they would close roads for the hearing on
Wednesday around the courthouse in Polokwane, the provincial
capital of Malema's native Limpopo, 350 km (220 miles) north of
Johannesburg, for one of the biggest trials since the end of
apartheid in 1994.
"No lawlessness will be tolerated and those who break the
law will be arrested immediately," police said in a statement
issued before Malema's supporters began a night vigil on
Tuesday.
An arrest warrant was issued last week for the former ANC
Youth League leader, with local media saying he was facing
charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in the
awarding of government contracts in Limpopo.
The hearing on Wednesday is expected to last only a few
minutes with prosecutors reading out the charges against him.
The court is then likely to release him on bail.
Hundreds of Malema's young supporters sang songs during the
raucous vigil at Nirvana Civic Centre in Polokwane including one
entitled: "It's time to fire Zuma".
They said Malema is being persecuted for calling into
question Zuma's leadership before an ANC vote in December where
Zuma is seeking re-election as president of the party that
dominates South African politics.
"The laying of these charges demonstrates that the bid for
President Zuma's new term as ANC leader has entered a new
phase," Klaas Mabumda, spokesman for the Limpopo ANC Youth
League which still backs Malema, told Reuters.
Malema was expelled by the ruling African National Congress
in April for causing rifts in the party, but has kept up his
anti-Zuma tirades, saying the polygamist president should be
removed since he pays more attention to his personal life than
to running Africa's biggest economy.
His supporters see him as an eventual leader of the ANC but
at 31 he is too young to replace Zuma at the head of the party
that has governed South Africa for nearly two decades.
The Youth League's new leaders, who still back Malema,
dismissed the charges as a politically motivated gambit to
silence Zuma's most vocal critic.
"State institutions must never be used to settle political
scores because that will plunge the country into a banana
republic and confirms our view that we are becoming a police
state," they said in a statement.
The ANC establishment has condemned Malema as an opportunist
but has remained mostly silent on the court case.
ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTER
Malema stormed back from the political wilderness in August,
blaming Zuma's administration for the police killing of 34
strikers at a platinum mine - the deadliest security incident
since the end of white-minority rule.
One of South Africa's best political speakers and known by
his nickname "Juju', Malema rose from poverty with populist
calls to seize white-owned farmland and for a government
takeover of crucial sectors of Africa's largest economy.
Calling himself an "economic freedom fighter", he has
revived a call for nationalisation of the mines, an option
shunned so far by the government because it would bankrupt the
country. However, the debate unnerves investors as the industry
accounts for 6 percent of national economic output.
With a penchant for expensive cars, Swiss watches and
champagne parties, Malema has been under investigation by the
police's elite Hawks detective division for alleged corruption
relating to government contracts in Limpopo.
Malema has also been given a bill for nearly $2 million for
unpaid taxes, the South African Revenue Service said at the
weekend.
