* Defiant, he slams President Zuma as "illiterate"
* Rejects charge he "improperly received" 4.2 million rand
* Vows to keep up pressure on mining companies
* Case comes amid ANC leadership election battle
(Recasts throughout with Malema comments)
By Jon Herskovitz
POLOKWANE, South Africa, Sept 26 ANC outcast
Julius Malema was charged with money laundering on Wednesday but
emerged from court unbowed to attack South African President
Jacob Zuma as the "illiterate" leader of a "banana republic".
Expelled from the African National Congress for
ill-discipline, Malema has capitalised on wildcat miners'
strikes to emerge as a champion for impoverished blacks whose
lives have changed little since apartheid ended in 1994.
At a ten-minute hearing in Polokwane, capital of Malema's
native Limpopo province, prosecutors accused the former ANC
youth leader of "improperly" receiving 4.2 million rand
($514,000) in a conspiracy involving state tenders.
Having ditched his trademark Che Guevara-style black beret
and t-shirt for a grey suit and red tie, Malema emerged to play
the crowd with an irreverent roasting of Zuma, who faces an
internal ANC leadership election in December.
"He can stick the charges up his ass," Malema said in the
native Pedi language, to cheers and laughter from around 1,000
supporters hemmed in by police and razor wire in Polokwane, 350
km (220 miles) north of Johannesburg.
Prosecutors, he said, were simply taking orders from Zuma to
"catch this boy". "In South Africa, a banana republic, being
next to Julius Malema is a criminal offence," he added.
"I've never been part of any criminal activity. I will never
be part of any criminal activity," Malema said.
"They are sent by Jacob Zuma because Jacob Zuma knows
nothing - the illiterate Jacob Zuma," he added. "I'm unshaken.
I'm not intimated by nonsense. They are wasting time."
There was no immediate response from the presidency to
Malema's public tirade. The ANC rejected his allegations of
meddling in the legal system as an "insult to law enforcement
agencies who are totally independent of government".
In an interview with Reuters last week, Zuma dismissed
Malema as being "just talk".
The fast-living 31-year-old was expelled from Nelson
Mandela's 100-year-old liberation movement and ousted as leader
of the ANC Youth League in April.
His waning political star rose again in August when he
latched on to the police killing of 34 striking platinum miners
- the bloodiest security incident since white-minority rule
ended - as evidence of Zuma abandoning the plight of the poor.
Since the "Marikana massacre", Malema has become the main
face of an "Anyone But Zuma" campaign dividing the ANC. The
party - along with Zuma - was criticised for its sluggish
response to the police shootings and wider mining industry
unrest.
Malema said he would visit the city of Rustenburg on
Thursday to stir up workers at the world's biggest platinum
mine, owned by Impala Platinum.
"I'll continue with the struggle for economic freedom," he
bellowed in a comment likely to further jangle the nerves of
business leaders and investors in Africa's largest economy.
The mine, which accounts for 15 percent of global supply of
the precious metal, shut down for six weeks in January when a
turf war between the dominant National Union of Mineworkers - a
key ANC ally - and the militant Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) boiled over into violent industrial
action.
Since then, the unrest has spread from the platinum sector
into gold, with number three bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti
saying this week nearly all its South African mines had
been hit by a walkout by most of its 35,000 workers.
"ABUSE OF POWER"
After the hearing, Malema was released on bail of 10,000
rand.
He had been under investigation for months for suspected
corruption, fraud and money laundering in Limpopo, a region
where the Treasury says hundreds of millions of dollars of
public money go missing each year.
Malema's penchant for luxury cars, Swiss watches and
champagne has also attracted the attention of South Africa's
Revenue Service, which said at the weekend he owed nearly $2
million in unpaid taxes.
No charges for fraud or corruption were brought on Wednesday
- contrary to South African media reports and fuelling a sense
among Malema supporters that prosecutors were struggling to
build a case against him.
"This case is an abuse of power by Zuma against Malema,"
supporter Sonett Masemola told Reuters outside the court.
His followers held a raucous vigil on Tuesday night, and
many said he was being brought to trial to sideline him ahead of
the ANC meeting in December at which Zuma is front-runner to be
re-elected head of the dominant party in South Africa.
"He gets more support than President Zuma because he is more
in touch with the people and more intelligent," said Luterdo
Mothurwane, dressed in ANC Youth League garb.
($1 = 8.1665 South African rand)
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by
Pascal Fletcher)