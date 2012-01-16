* Malema seen as hurdle to President Zuma's re-election
* Analysts see little chance of Malema winning appeal
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 The appeal that will
decide the future of South African firebrand Julius Malema
starts next week, with analysts saying it will likely uphold a
five-year suspension from the ruling party that would send the
youth leader into the political wilderness.
Malema, who rose to prominence with calls to nationalise
mines and seize white-owned farm land, is fighting for his
political life after an African National Congress (ANC)
disciplinary committee in November found him guilty of bringing
the party into disrepute and expelled him for five years.
The appeal will begin on Jan. 23, a senior ANC official said
on Monday. Malema, 30, is also facing a criminal probe that is
looking into his finances. He has been able to stay in the party
pending the appeal.
If the panel made up of senior ANC officials upholds the
previous sentence, Malema, 30, would be stripped of his position
as president of the ANC Youth League and ostracised by the party
the dominates politics in Africa's largest economy.
Analysts expect the appeal panel to uphold the previous
decision and Malema has said he sees himself as "finished
politically".
The panel's decision is expected in the next few weeks.
PRESIDENTIAL BATTLE
Malema's fate has been increasingly tied to President Jacob
Zuma, whose path to re-election as leader of the ANC at the end
of this year could be blocked if the party rebel, an ANC
power-broker, is still in the movement.
Malema has become one of the most prominent critics of Zuma,
voicing the concerns of factions in the party frustrated with
what they see as ineffectual leadership.
Major ratings agencies are also worried about the way things
have been going.
Fitch, last Friday, and Moody's a few months ago downgraded
the outlook for South Africa, saying Zuma's government has not
done enough to tackle structural problems including chronic
unemployment, growing state debt and a broken education system.
"Political risk featured heavily in the decisions," said
Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered.
"Ratings agencies appear to be looking at the longer term
weak growth trajectory in South Africa, the economic progress
that isn't being made, especially with job creation, and
assuming on that basis perhaps more political risk than might be
currently justified," Khan said.
If Zuma wins re-election as head of the ANC, he is almost
certain to be its nominee for the 2014 presidential election.
Given the ANC's stranglehold on politics, its candidate is
virtually guaranteed to win the race.
The ANC disciplinary panel said in its decision Malema had
fostered divisions in the party that has ruled since the end of
apartheid in 1994. The panel also said he brought the party into
disrepute for calling for the overthrow of the elected
government of neighbouring Botswana.
Malema's calls for radical economic transformation have won
him support from millions of poor who feel they have been left
behind in the country's economic and social advancements.
His plans to take over mines in the world's largest platinum
producer have also worried economists who said they would
bankrupt the state.
Analysts see little chance of Malema trying to form his own
political party after the failure of the opposition COPE party
formed amid much fanfare about four years ago by defecting
high-profile ANC members. COPE has since become a minor party
struggling to survive.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)