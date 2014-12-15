* Mandela wrote 10 chapters of book by hand
* May make awkward reading for current leaders
* Mandela died last year aged 95
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 Nelson Mandela's foundation
said on Monday it would publish a book next year that South
Africa's first black president began writing shortly before he
left office as a sequel to his autobiography "Long Walk to
Freedom".
Mandela, who died last year aged 95, began writing the book
entitled "The Presidential Years" in 1998 and continued working
on it until 2002, when he "finally ran out of steam", the Nelson
Mandela Foundation said in a statement.
Mandela left 10 hand-written chapters and his former
colleagues worked on a finished draft.
In the first hand-written page of the book, dated Oct. 16,
1998, the anti-apartheid hero begins by discussing the hopes,
fears and fragilities of liberation movements the world over.
"Men and women, all over the world, right down the
centuries, come and go. Some leave nothing behind, not even
their names. It would seem that they never existed at all," are
the opening words of the memoir.
"Others do leave something behind: the haunting memory of
the evil deeds they committed against other people," the page
released by the foundation goes on to say.
The book attacks the greed of former revolutionaries,
according to a copy seen by Reuters last year.
Two decades after the end of white minority rule, some
sections of the book may make uncomfortable reading for present
leaders of Mandela's African National Congress (ANC), including
President Jacob Zuma, who is embroiled in a scandal over a 206
million rand ($20 million) taxpayer-funded upgrade to his
private home.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was working with the
ANC to publish the book.
The foundation released another hand-written page it says
Mandela attached to his first draft listing five people who are
to be given copies of the 10 chapters of the book.
The five are: Zuma and his spokesman Mac Maharaj, Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Foundation chief executive
John Samuels and former ANC heavyweight Joel Netshitenzhe.
"Long Walk to Freedom", Mandela's 1994 work that covers his
early life and almost three decades in jail, sold millions of
copies and was turned into a Hollywood film last year, taking
around $27 million at the box office.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Gareth Jones)