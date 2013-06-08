BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 8 Former South African President Nelson Mandela's medical condition was "serious this time", a government spokesman told local television on Saturday.
The 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero and the country's first black president was taken to hospital early on Saturday for a recurring lung infection.
"The situation is serious this time but doctors have assured us he is comfortable," presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj told television station eNCA.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 7 The world's financial leaders may no longer explicitly reject protectionism or competitive currency devaluations, a draft communique of their meeting next week showed, promising only to keep an "open and fair international trading system".
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil could raise taxes or promote additional spending cuts if necessary to achieve this year's fiscal target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Sunday.