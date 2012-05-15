CAPE TOWN May 15 South Africa launched a
multi-billion rand incentive programme on Tuesday aimed at
boosting the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector, where
a global economic downturn and a volatile exchange rate have
hurt exports.
Manufacturing contributes about 15 percent to GDP but
contracted during a recession in 2008/09 that slashed one
million jobs, a fifth of them in the sector.
The three-year Manufacturing Competitiveness Enhancement
Programme (MCEP) will offer grants worth 5.8 billion rand
($709.16 million) to companies that replace obsolete equipment,
retain jobs and comply with a black economic empowerment drive
among other criteria.
Economists doubt the effectiveness of such programmes
especially after ruling African National Congress governments
have spent billions of dollars to train workers and improve
competitiveness, only to see large sums laid to waste by
corruption and as the ranks of unemployed swell.
South Africa has lost ground in several manufacturing
sectors because of the high cost and low productivity of its
workforce. The average South African factory worker makes about
six times more than a Chinese factory worker and is less
efficient, according to data from both governments.
($1 = 8.1787 South African rand)
