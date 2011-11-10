PRETORIA Nov 10 The South African Reserve Bank will "manage" any inflows related to a $5.1 billion deal between Anglo American and De Beers to mitigate any impact on the rand currency, it said on Thursday.

"If they come in we will look at managing them like any other flows," central bank Governor Gill Marcus said when asked if the deal would have any impact on the rand.

Global miner Anglo American is set to take control of De Beers, buying out South Africa's Oppenheimer family in a deal that ends the dynasty's direct links to the diamond business after almost a century. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa, writing by Phumza Macanda, editing by Ed Stoddard)