PRETORIA Nov 10 The South African Reserve
Bank will "manage" any inflows related to a $5.1 billion deal
between Anglo American and De Beers to mitigate any
impact on the rand currency, it said on Thursday.
"If they come in we will look at managing them like any
other flows," central bank Governor Gill Marcus said when asked
if the deal would have any impact on the rand.
Global miner Anglo American is set to take control
of De Beers, buying out South Africa's Oppenheimer family in a
deal that ends the dynasty's direct links to the diamond
business after almost a century.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa, writing by Phumza Macanda, editing
by Ed Stoddard)