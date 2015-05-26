CAPE TOWN May 26 South Africa's government will release the findings of an inquiry into the 2012 deaths of 34 striking miners shot by police before the end of June, President Jacob Zuma told parliament on Tuesday.

The victims' families, unions and opposition parties have been calling for the release of the probe, set up by Zuma to investigate the events that led to the killing of the miners at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine on Aug. 16, 2012.

"I know and appreciate the anxiety of those who are affected. However, it would be inappropriate for me to just release the report without applying my mind," Zuma said.

The killings, the deadliest security incident since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, became widely known as the "Marikana massacre". Zuma received the findings of the inquest, chaired by retired judge Ian Farlam, at the end of March.

As well as investigating the shootings, the commission had a broader remit to look into labour relations, pay and accommodation in South Africa's mines - issues seen as behind a violent wildcat strike that preceded the police shootings.

Ten other people were also killed in violence relating to the strike, including two police officers who were hacked to death.

The shootings sparked intense public and media criticism, not only of the police but also of mining companies, unions, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and Zuma. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Ed Cropley)