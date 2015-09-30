JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South Africa may set up a
panel to process civil claims that have been filed against the
government by the families of miners killed during a violent
2012 wildcat strike at a mine run by platinum producer Lonmin
, the presidency said.
"A judge, assisted by experts, will be asked to lead this
process in order to reinforce its independence," President Jacob
Zuma said in a statement.
"Government will engage with the legal representatives of
claimants, and encourage them to use this process. To the extent
that some do not lend their co-operation, or it is not possible
to resolve claims through mediation, government will seek to do
so through the court process," Zuma said.
Families of 37 of the South African miners killed during the
strike at the Marikana mine filed civil claims against the
government in August.
In all, 44 people were killed in violence triggered by the
stoppage, including 34 strikers gunned down by police in what
became known as the "Marikana Massacre," the worst security
incident since the end of apartheid over two decades ago.
A long-awaited investigation into the slayings, released in
June by Zuma, blamed Lonmin, the police and unions for the
"horrendous tragedy".
Last week Zuma's office said it had launched a probe that
would look into whether the country's first female police boss
Riah Phiyega and other senior officers had concealed information
on decisions they took while handling the Marikana labour
unrest.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)