* Deputy president facing questions over "Marikana massacre"
* Protesters chant: "Blood on his hands"
* Ramaphosa is favourite to succeed President Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 Protesters chanting "Blood
on his hands" briefly halted South African Deputy President
Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence on Monday at an inquiry into the
police shooting of 34 striking mine workers two years ago.
Ramaphosa was a non-executive director at Lonmin
when negotiations to halt a violent wildcat strike at its
Marikana platinum mine ended in police shooting the strikers
dead on Aug. 16, 2012.
The killings, the deadliest security action since the end of
apartheid in 1994, have become known as the "Marikana massacre".
Trade unionist-turned-billionaire Ramaphosa, seen as the
likely eventual successor to President Jacob Zuma, is the most
prominent witness to be called by the investigation that began
in October 2012 and was supposed to last four months.
As well as investigating the shootings, the commission of
inquiry has a remit to look into labour relations, pay and
accommodation in South Africa's mines - issues seen as spurring
the strike that preceded the killings and that have lingered
through months of strikes again this year.
Ramaphosa, who led a historic strike for fairer pay for
black miners under apartheid in 1987, has faced accusations of
putting political pressure on the police to use force against
striking miners before the shooting.
One protester shouted "liar!" at Ramaphosa as he answered
questions about his time at Lonmin, before more than a dozen
people wearing T-shirts denigrating U.S.-style capitalism began
chanting: "Blood on his hands."
Retired judge Ian Farlam, who is leading the investigation,
halted the inquiry for several minutes until the crowd, in a
public gallery overlooking the conference hall, calmed down.
Ramaphosa told the inquiry his intervention was intended to
prevent further loss of life, after at least nine people had
been killed in the days before the police shooting, including
two police officers and Lonmin security guards.
"With a grave situation unfolding at the mine, I felt duty
bound to help. To prevent further loss of life," Ramaphosa said,
explaining why he made contact with Lonmin leadership and
cabinet members.
He left his position at Lonmin in January last year, shortly
after becoming deputy president of the African National
Congress. No one has been prosecuted over the Marikana shooting.
WORKER HARDSHIP
The inquiry's questioning was focusing on emails sent on
Aug. 15, 2012, a day before the police shooting, between
Ramaphosa and Lonmin's chief commercial officer Albert Jamieson.
In one email, Ramaphosa said "concomitant action" was needed
to address "dastardly criminal" actions by wildcat strikers,
adding that he would contact government ministers.
In an email later that day, he said then-Mining Minister
Susan Shabangu would be briefing Zuma and would "get the
minister of police, Nathi Mthetwa, to act in a more pointed
way".
Ramaphosa told the committee he meant the police should
protect lives and arrest miners who had committed crimes but
said he did not direct anyone to take specific action.
Ramaphosa, once called "South Africa's Lech Walesa" after
the Polish labour leader and democracy activist, now finds
himself pilloried as a cold-hearted capitalist.
As he took his oath, someone in the chamber shouted: "He
doesn't believe in God." Another union member jeered: "He's a
sell out."
Ramaphosa was shown old footage at the inquiry of him during
his days as the thickly bearded leader of the country's largest
mining union, calling passionately for companies to address the
inequalities and hardships faced by workers.
Under sometimes awkward questioning, Ramaphosa said he stood
by his comments made as a trade unionist, before a member of the
inquiry questioned the success of Lonmin to tackle
socio-economic problems during his time at the firm.
Ramaphosa conceded that Lonmin only building three houses
for workers out of a promised 5,500 between 2006-2011 was
"under-performance".
