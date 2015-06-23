JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma on Tuesday defended the actions of police who shot
dead 34 striking workers in 2012 at at Lonmin's Marikana
mine.
Speaking days before publication of a report on the most
deadly security incident since the end of apartheid, Zuma said:
"Those people in Marikana had killed people and the police were
stopping them from killing people."
He was responding to a question during a visit to a
university in Pretoria.
Zuma received the results in March of a nearly three-year
inquiry by retired judge Ian Farlam into the "Marikana
massacre".
Ten other people were killed in violence relating to the
strike, including two police officers who were hacked to death
The shootings sparked intense public and media criticism
towards the police, mining companies, unions, the ruling African
National Congress and Zuma.
As well as investigating the shootings, the Farlam
commission had a broader remit to look into labour relations,
pay and accommodation in South Africa's mines - issues seen as
behind the strike that preceded the police shootings.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)