JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma will on Thursday release a report into the 2012 shooting of 34 striking miners at Lonmin's Marikana mine, the government said in a statement.

Zuma will address the nation at 1700 GMT on the state broadcaster and present the findings of a commission set up to investigate the shootings by police, the statement said.

Zuma received the results in March of a nearly three-year inquiry by retired judge Ian Farlam into the "Marikana massacre".

