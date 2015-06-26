* Mine massacre town ringed by shacks, squalor
* Probe slammed Lonmin for social, housing plans
* Police, unions also blamed for violence that killed 44
By Zandi Shabalala
MARIKANA, South Africa, June 26 Almost three
years after South African police shot 34 striking miners dead
outside platinum producer Lonmin's Marikana mine, little
has changed in this hardscrabble town that has become a symbol
of post-apartheid hardship and inequities.
Cows and pigs root through litter-strewn dirt roads that
snake past corrugated iron shacks - a picture of grinding
poverty atop one of the world's wealthiest mineral deposits.
A long-awaited probe into the slayings, unveiled on Thursday
by President Jacob Zuma, found Lonmin "did not respond
appropriately" to the escalating violence during a wildcat
strike in August of 2012.
Though the report slammed Lonmin for failing to comply with
its social and housing obligations, few in Marikana felt it
would make much difference.
Labour tensions in South Africa's mines continue, stemming
in part from squalid living conditions that have persisted two
decades after the end of apartheid.
"I understand that the report is out but it's not making me
very happy. Nothing has changed here," said Samkelo Mkhize, 33,
a former Lonmin miner.
"People were killed that day, and the government admits that
they did something wrong but they don't act (as if) they will do
something to change it," he said.
The commission, chaired by retired judge Ian Farlam, found
"Lonmin's failure to comply with the housing obligations under
the Social and Labour Plans should be drawn to the attention of
the Department of Mineral Resources."
It further said the department "should take steps to enforce
the performance of these obligations by Lonmin."
Mining companies in South Africa are required to meet a
number of social requirements aimed at community and employee
upliftment. But Lonmin may be hard pressed to meet such demands
in the face of soaring costs and falling prices.
Lonmin's share price was down 3.5 percent on Friday to 3-1/2
month lows. Platinum's spot price is below $1,100 an
ounce, some 25 percent lower than August 16, 2012, when police
opened fire on the wildcat strikers.
Lonmin said in a statement that it has focused on "living
conditions and employee indebtedness, two burning issues that we
believe will make a profound impact on the wellbeing of our
employees. Much work has been done in this regard."
But families of Lonmin employees in the grim shantytown the
edge of Marikana, 120 kms (70 miles) northwest of Johannesburg,
say much more needs to be done.
"Nothing has changed, we have no roads. If it was raining
you could not even drive in here. This is a mine but we are
living in shacks," Bongiwe Gumede, 30, a mother of three who
said her husband was a Lonmin miner.
The commission also blamed police and unions for the vortex
of violence that saw 10 people killed, including police and
security guards hacked to death, before miners were slain in a
hail of bullets.
It found allegations that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa
had used his influence to trigger the police action were
"groundless". Ramaphosa, seen as the potential successor to
Zuma, was a non-executive director at Lonmin during the
violence, which was rooted in a turf war between rival unions.
Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Sophie Walker