JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 South African protestors on
Monday briefly brought a halt to evidence being given by Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa at an enquiry into the police shooting
of 34 striking mine workers two years ago.
One protestor shouted "liar!" at Ramaphosa before more than
a dozen people wearing "McCyril Killer" t-shirts began chanting:
"Blood on his hands!".
Retired judge Ian Farlam, who is leading the investigation
into the killings at Lonmin's Marikana mine, halted the
enquiry for several minutes until the crowd calmed down.
Ramaphosa, a former Lonmin director, is being questioned
about his role in the negotiations to end a violent wildcat
strike which ended in police shooting dead Marikana strikers on
August 16, 2012.
The killing, the deadliest security action since the end of
apartheid in 1994, has become widely known as the "Marikana
massacre".
