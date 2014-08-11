(Fixes spelling error in final paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 South African protestors on Monday briefly brought a halt to evidence being given by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at an enquiry into the police shooting of 34 striking mine workers two years ago.

One protestor shouted "liar!" at Ramaphosa before more than a dozen people wearing "McCyril Killer" t-shirts began chanting: "Blood on his hands!".

Retired judge Ian Farlam, who is leading the investigation into the killings at Lonmin's Marikana mine, halted the enquiry for several minutes until the crowd calmed down.

Ramaphosa, a former Lonmin director, is being questioned about his role in the negotiations to end a violent wildcat strike which ended in police shooting dead Marikana strikers on August 16, 2012.

The killing, the deadliest security action since the end of apartheid in 1994, has become widely known as the "Marikana massacre". (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by David Dolan)