JOHANNESBURG, June 25 A South African commission
into the fatal police shootings of 34 people in 2012 during a
wildcat strike at platinum producer Lonmin's Marikana
mine found the company did not do enough to stop the violence,
President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.
Releasing the findings of a nearly three-year inquiry by
retired judge Ian Farlam into the "Marikana massacre", Zuma also
said the commission found that allegations that Deputy President
Cyril Ramaphosa had used his influence to trigger the police
action were "groundless".
Ramaphosa was on Lonmin's board at the time.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Ed Stoddard)