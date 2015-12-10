JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South African assets
suffered on Thursday in the wake of President Jacob Zuma's shock
sacking of the finance minister, pushing the rand to an all-time
low, bonds to their weakest since recession times and stocks
lower.
By 1545 GMT the rand had weakened 1.3 percent to 15.1650 per
dollar, paring some losses after plunging more than 5
percent overnight to a record low of 15.3460.
Yields on government bonds rose rapidly as investors fled,
with the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding as much as
120 points at one stage to its highest level in seven years.
Investors also dumped the country's sovereign dollar bonds,
with the average yield premium demanded by investors to hold
South African debt compared to U.S. Treasuries surging to 6-1/2
year highs on the EMBI Global index.
South Africa last slipped into recession in 2009 as the
global financial crisis took its toll on the economy.
Rating's agency Fitch, which downgraded South Africa to just
one step above sub-investment grade last Friday, said Nhlanhla
Nene's exit raised fiscal policy questions.
Financials dragged the bourse lower as the banking index
shed more than 13 percent, with FirstRand
slumping to a 19-month low.
"The markets are worried about the possibility of another
downgrade by credit ratings agencies and that it could increase
the cost of funding for South African banks," Old Mutual
Investment Group analyst Neelash Hansjee told Reuters.
The JSE Top-40 index ended 0.66 percent lower at 44,250
points and the broader All-share index declined 1.1
percent to 48,984.
Trade was frantic as 615 million shares changed hands on the
stock market, according to preliminary bourse data, well above
last year's average of 183 million shares.
