BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
JOHANNESBURG Jan 29 The rand raced to its firmest in three weeks on Friday following an aggressive interest rate hike by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) as it looked to curb rising inflation.
At 0625 GMT, the rand had strengthened 1.05 percent to 16.0500 per dollar, its firmest since Jan. 8, extending a rally from the previous session following the central bank's decision on Thursday to push benchmark lending rates up by 50 basis points.
The unit also gained against the British pound and the euro, by 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)