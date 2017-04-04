LONDON, April 4 South Africa's dollar bond
yields and credit default swaps rose on Tuesday, still reeling
from ratings agency S&P Global cutting the country's sovereign
rating to "junk" on Monday.
The yield on the benchmark 2026 bond jumped
nearly 3 basis points to 4.934 percent, according to Tradeweb
data.
Five-year credit default swaps - the cost of insuring South
African government debt against default - added
1 basis point to 225 bps, its highest level in nearly four
months, from Monday's close of 224 bps, according to data
provider IHS Markit.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)