The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South African Reserve Bank releases February forex reserves data. 0600 GMT
South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) releases February business confidence index. 0930 GMT
COMPANIES
Sasol H1 results
AVI H1 results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand rose to its highest in more than a week against the U.S. dollar on Friday, shrugging off a jump in U.S. employment, while stocks climbed to a new three-month high, spurred by a global commodities rally, particularly in metals.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit two-month highs on Monday, extending sharp gains from last week, following upbeat U.S. jobs data and a rebound in oil and commodity prices.
WALL STREET
Wall Street ended higher on Friday after employment data allayed investors' concerns about a sluggish economy without bolstering fears of an imminent interest rate hike.
GOLD
Gold steadied below last week's 13-month high on Monday, its recent rally doused by robust U.S. employment data that underpinned expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Old Mutual primary listing may head home
- AngloGold returns to JSE Top 40 spot
BUSINESS REPORT
- Gautrain case win lifts M&R shares
- MMI Holdings mulls withdrawing from smaller African markets
- AngloGold, Anglo settle with sick mineworkers (Compiled Stella Mapenzauswa)
