The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Tiger Brands announces new CEO
- EOH Holdings says H1 headline EPS up 24 pct
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand eased on Tuesday after data showed a
widening current account deficit, while stocks were spooked by
brittle Chinese trade figures that sent Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J
shares into a tailspin.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Sharp losses in Chinese stocks pulled Asian equities further
away from two-month highs on Wednesday, as weak trade figures
from the world's second-biggest economy and a retreat in oil
prices revived concerns about global growth.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended near the lows of the day on Tuesday as
energy shares tumbled alongside the price of oil and soft
Chinese trade data rekindled fears that the global economy is
weaker than anticipated.
GOLD
Gold edged lower on Wednesday, slipping with the euro as
expectations that the European Central Bank is almost certain to
ease policy this week weighed on the single currency.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Deficit and rand dilemma for Bank
- Spending slows as hard times hit South Africa
BUSINESS REPORT
- South Africa mine sector's revival unlikely
