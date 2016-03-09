The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

- Tiger Brands announces new CEO

- EOH Holdings says H1 headline EPS up 24 pct

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand eased on Tuesday after data showed a widening current account deficit, while stocks were spooked by brittle Chinese trade figures that sent Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J shares into a tailspin.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Sharp losses in Chinese stocks pulled Asian equities further away from two-month highs on Wednesday, as weak trade figures from the world's second-biggest economy and a retreat in oil prices revived concerns about global growth.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended near the lows of the day on Tuesday as energy shares tumbled alongside the price of oil and soft Chinese trade data rekindled fears that the global economy is weaker than anticipated.

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Wednesday, slipping with the euro as expectations that the European Central Bank is almost certain to ease policy this week weighed on the single currency.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Deficit and rand dilemma for Bank

- Spending slows as hard times hit South Africa

BUSINESS REPORT

- South Africa mine sector's revival unlikely (Compiled by Zandi Shabalala)