BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
No scheduled events
COMPANIES
05/11 Harmony Gold Q1 earnings
05/11 SABMiller Q3 MillerCoors
05/11 Mediclinic H1 results
05/11 Murray & Roberts AGM
05/11 AVI Ltd
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields led South African stocks higher on Thursday after Barclays said falls in their share price made them attractive, while the rand was floored after local business confidence fell to a 16-year low.
GLOBAL MARKETS
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, retracing recent gains along with energy shares, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to a possible interest rate hike in December added to investor caution.
GOLD
Gold held near a one-month low on Thursday and looked likely to drop below the $1,100-an-ounce level after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen bolstered market expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in December.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Standard's Nigerian row takes new turn
- Eskom promises no outage until next year
BUSINESS REPORT
- State watching MTN's antics
- Another scandal rocks VW as it understated fuel consumption
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)