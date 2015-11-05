(Adds date and day) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

No scheduled events

COMPANIES

05/11 Harmony Gold Q1 earnings

05/11 SABMiller Q3 MillerCoors

05/11 Mediclinic H1 results

05/11 Murray & Roberts AGM

05/11 AVI Ltd

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields led South African stocks higher on Thursday after Barclays said falls in their share price made them attractive, while the rand was floored after local business confidence fell to a 16-year low.

GLOBAL MARKETS

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, retracing recent gains along with energy shares, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to a possible interest rate hike in December added to investor caution.

GOLD

Gold held near a one-month low on Thursday and looked likely to drop below the $1,100-an-ounce level after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen bolstered market expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in December.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Standard's Nigerian row takes new turn

- Eskom promises no outage until next year

BUSINESS REPORT

- State watching MTN's antics

- Another scandal rocks VW as it understated fuel consumption