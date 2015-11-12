The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Angola statistics office releases consumer inflation data for October.

- Namibia's statistics office releases consumer inflation data for October.

- Statistics South Africa releases September mining output figures for September at 0930 GMT

COMPANIES

- Mediclinic releases H1 results

- The Foschini Group publishes H1 results

- SABMiller publishes interim earnings

- Sappi publishes Q4 results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares in SABMiller lifted the bourse as they scaled a new high after Anheuser-Busch InBev launched a formal offer of more than $100 billion for the brewer.

The rand gained after the dollar, which has been on a charge since strong U.S. jobs data last week boosted the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike next month, took a breather.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares shrugged off early losses as crude oil prices pulled away from their overnight lows, while the Australian dollar grabbed the spotlight and surged after a much stronger-than-expected employment report.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday after investors sold oil companies and dumped brick-and-mortar retailers after a disappointing forecast from Macy's.

GOLD

Gold languished near a three-month low on Thursday as investors positioned themselves for a U.S. rate hike this year, although they still awaited more cues from Federal Reserve officials speaking later in the day.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- South African Airways tests Nene

- Adcock surprises with restructure

BUSINESS REPORT

- South Africa counting losses from drought

- AB InBev beefs up SABMiller bid with $100 billion plus offer (Compiled by Zandi Shabalala)