Telkom reports H1 results

Barloworld reports FY results

Tongaat Hulett reports H1 results

PPC Ltd reports FY results

Stocks ended in the red and the rand weakened against the dollar on Friday, reacting to falls in commodity prices which tumbled to multi-year lows on worries over a glut in supply and slower global economic growth.

Asian stocks fell to six-week lows on Monday and emerging market currencies wilted as investors sought the safety of the greenback in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris and downbeat economic data.

U.S. equity futures opened lower on Sunday, following coordinated attacks in Paris on Friday that killed more than 130 people.

Gold jumped 1 percent on Monday as investors sought safety in the metal following Friday's deadly attacks in Paris and as equities fell.

- G-20 sets sights on terrorist financing

- Strike delays bills before Parliament

- 1 percent 'graduate tax' is in the making

- Fed decision won't hurt rand - Nene