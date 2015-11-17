The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Gold was little changed on Tuesday as lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset the downward impact of a firmer U.S. dollar and weaker demand in major gold buyers.

COMPANIES

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand ploughed a new all-time low against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by expectations the central bank will keep domestic rates unchanged this week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to tighten policy.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, relieved after seeing Wall Street take the Paris attacks in stride and surging overnight, while expectations for a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve kept the dollar on a bullish footing.

WALL STREET

Wall Street had its strongest session in three weeks on Monday, with sizeable gains in energy shares as investors bet Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would have little long-term impact on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

GOLD

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- BMW injects R6bn in SA to build new model X3

- Tiger pulls out of costly Nigerian unit

BUSINESS REPORT

- SAA and chief financial officer part company

- BMW invests R6 bln in SA