The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank announces its decision on interest rates. 1300 GMT

COMPANIES

19/11 Gold Fields Q3 results

19/11 Tsogo Sun H1 results

19/11 Tiger Brands FY results

19/11 Keaton Energy H1 results

19/11 Lonmin Shareholder meeting

19/11 Investec H1 results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks fell on Wednesday led by retail group Mr Price Ltd MPCJ.J which said it expected trading conditions to worsen due to cash-strapped consumers, while the rand ticked up slightly.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares climbed on Thursday and the dollar backed off highs on expectations the Federal Reserve would be confident enough of the U.S. economy to raise rates in December but would then proceed with great caution on further tightening.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday and investors appeared positively inclined toward higher rates after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike.

GOLD

Gold prices revived on Thursday from their lowest in more than five years the previous session as the dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on commodities and making gold more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- SAA reveals breaches as it begs for more support

- South32 Hotazel mine to stay shut

BUSINESS REPORT

- Nene to pick SAA chief out of list

- PPC plots robust African growth