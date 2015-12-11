The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

South African assets suffered on Thursday in the wake of President Jacob Zuma's shock sacking of the finance minister, pushing the rand to an all-time low, bonds to their weakest since recession times and stocks lower.

Asian shares were set for sizable weekly losses, with equities faltering again on Friday as plunging crude prices and a tumble in China's yuan to almost 4-1/2-year lows added to worries about receding global growth.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after a three-day decline but sharply pared gains late in the session as oil dropped to near seven-year lows and the strong dollar weighed on sentiment.

Gold drifted lower on Friday and was headed for the seventh weekly drop in eight weeks as investors positioned for a looming U.S. rate hike.

- Airbus deadline behind Zuma's axing of Nene

- Cell C in stake talks with staff, Blue Label

- SAA intrigue unseats Nene

- Unsigned oil bill leaves firms in limbo (Compiled by Joe Brock)