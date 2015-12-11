The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African assets suffered on Thursday in the wake of
President Jacob Zuma's shock sacking of the finance minister,
pushing the rand to an all-time low, bonds to their weakest
since recession times and stocks lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were set for sizable weekly losses, with
equities faltering again on Friday as plunging crude prices and
a tumble in China's yuan to almost 4-1/2-year lows added to
worries about receding global growth.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after a three-day
decline but sharply pared gains late in the session as oil
dropped to near seven-year lows and the strong dollar weighed on
sentiment.
GOLD
Gold drifted lower on Friday and was headed for the seventh
weekly drop in eight weeks as investors positioned for a looming
U.S. rate hike.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Airbus deadline behind Zuma's axing of Nene
- Cell C in stake talks with staff, Blue Label
BUSINESS REPORT
- SAA intrigue unseats Nene
- Unsigned oil bill leaves firms in limbo
(Compiled by Joe Brock)