The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Bank of Namibia announces decision on benchmark lending rate

Statistics South Africa releases January consumer inflation data. 0800 GMT

Statistics South Africa releases December retail sales data. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

Distell releases H1 results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday as global emerging market risk appetite faded, while Tiger Brands TBSJ.J led blue-chip stocks lower after flagging weaker sales.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were taking a breather on Wednesday after two sessions of solid gains, while oil prices swung higher as the market reconsidered the chances of a meaningful deal to restrict supply later in the year.

WALL STREET

Wall Street minted its second straight session of solid gains on Tuesday, as investors snatched up beaten-down consumer discretionary, industrial and tech shares.

GOLD

Gold snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, in choppy trade that saw the metal swing between gains and losses around the key $1,200 an ounce level as stock markets consolidated recent gains.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Anglo to shed South Africa coal, iron ore assets

- Drought puts South Africa more at risk of recession

BUSINESS REPORT

- State welcomes proposed asset sale