UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Bank of Namibia announces decision on benchmark lending rate
Statistics South Africa releases January consumer inflation data. 0800 GMT
Statistics South Africa releases December retail sales data. 1100 GMT
COMPANIES
Distell releases H1 results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday as global emerging market risk appetite faded, while Tiger Brands TBSJ.J led blue-chip stocks lower after flagging weaker sales.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were taking a breather on Wednesday after two sessions of solid gains, while oil prices swung higher as the market reconsidered the chances of a meaningful deal to restrict supply later in the year.
WALL STREET
Wall Street minted its second straight session of solid gains on Tuesday, as investors snatched up beaten-down consumer discretionary, industrial and tech shares.
GOLD
Gold snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, in choppy trade that saw the metal swing between gains and losses around the key $1,200 an ounce level as stock markets consolidated recent gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Anglo to shed South Africa coal, iron ore assets
- Drought puts South Africa more at risk of recession
BUSINESS REPORT
- State welcomes proposed asset sale
