The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa publishes July consumer inflation
data. 0800 GMT
COMPANIES
- South African fixed line operator Telkom holds
AGM.
- South African fashion retailer TFG holds media roundtable.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand plunged nearly three percent on reports
that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan had been ordered to report
to a special police unit by the end of the week.
South African stocks rose on Tuesday as investors waited for
more clues on whether the Federal Reserve would raise U.S.
interest rates this year.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as strong U.S housing
data overnight increased the chances of an interest rate
increase in coming months, prompting some investors to take
profits, while oil prices slipped after a surprise jump in U.S.
inventories.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech
sector helped buoy the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and
solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may
be picking up momentum.
GOLD
Gold was trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors
waited for clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike
interest rates this year.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- State weapons firm Denel says obtained go ahead for deal
blocked by Treasury
- Department of Energy backs independent power producers
BUSINESS REPORT
- Telecoms giant MTN facing another strike, union warns.
- Mines minister slams firms for complaints over safety
stoppages.